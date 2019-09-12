CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Chance The Rapper Says Jesus Is The Reason He Gives Back To His Community [VIDEO]

2017 BET Awards - Show

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

Chance the Rapper recently stopped by the Ellen DeGeneres Show to discuss everything new and in between talk about his baby girl and debut album, he gave props to Jesus. 

“My understanding of a lot of stuff is based on Jesus,” he told Ellen. 

SEE ALSO: Chance The Rapper Says His Now-Wife Saved His Life Through Celibacy

Last week, Chance and his wife welcomed their second child and earlier in the summer, he released his debut album, The Big Day. In addition to being a great father and a musician who inspires people, his philanthropical efforts in the city of Chicago has changed lives for the better. 

In 2015, he helped raise $100,000 for Chicago schools and and last summer, he wrote a $1 million check to the city’s Public School Foundation. 

“Jesus teaches to care for your neighbor and care for people that aren’t necessarily your blood, but still a part of your body because we’re all humans,” he said. “That’s an impactful thing that I understood more as I got older.”

SEE ALSO: Chance The Rapper Marries Longtime Girlfriend Kirsten Corley [PHOTOS]

Chance also thanks his parents for their wisdom. 

“My parents, since I was young, definitely instilled into me that when you see people that are in need, you don’t just want to pass them by. You want to try and do something beneficial to help them before you leave, because that’s your imprint,” he continued. 

Watch: 

 

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Chance The Rapper Says Jesus Is The Reason He Gives Back To His Community [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
World Trade Center Attacked
HBO 9/11 Documentary Airs Tonight
 1 day ago
09.11.19
Akili McDowell Of ‘David Makes Man’ Discusses His…
 6 days ago
09.06.19
Fight At An Alabama High School Football Game…
 2 weeks ago
08.31.19
Coco Gauff’s US Open Run Comes To An…
 2 weeks ago
08.31.19
Traffic Stop Turns Into Shooting Spree, 5 Dead
 2 weeks ago
08.31.19
Hurricane Dorian Strengthens To Category 3 Storm
 2 weeks ago
08.30.19
Galveston Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers…
 1 month ago
08.07.19
Author And Poet Toni Morrison Dead At 88
 1 month ago
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…
 1 month ago
08.06.19
Man Finds Frozen Baby In A Box In…
 1 month ago
07.31.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close