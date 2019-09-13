National Black MBA Association Holding Job Fair Tomorrow

NOTE: YOU DO NOT HAVE TO HAVE AN MBA TO ATTEND. RSVP here.

The 2019 Career Fair hosted by the RDU National Black MBA Association will offer an exciting opportunity for individuals to connect with companies seeking to fill internships, contract positions, and full time positions. Organizations will primarily seek to hire candidates for local positions, but there will also be opportunities to learn about positions outside of the RDU area.

The career fair is free and open to the public. The private reception is free for vendors and NBMBAA members and will include random prize giveaways. Participation at the private reception requires a $10 donation to the RDU Chapter for non-members. Donations are non-refundable. Food and drinks will be provided while quantities last.

Fri, September 13, 2019

2:00 PM – 8:00 PM EDT

Embassy Suites by Hilton Raleigh Durham Airport Brier Creek 8001 Arco Corporate Drive Raleigh, NC 27617

Do your research and wow your next potential employer! The career fair will feature the following companies as participating vendors:

SAS

H & R Block

Eaton Corporation

Novo Nordisk

Lowe’s

NetApp

Bank of America/Merrill Lynch

Greene Resources

Duke Energy

FBI

LogMeIn

Apptio

NC State University

EDI Integrated Business Solutions

PNC

RTI International

Parsons

JLL

Piedmont Community College

MetLife

LabCorp

Bree & Associates

State Farm

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC

Sponsors include:

Alton Lane

Univision

WTVD11