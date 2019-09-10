Rest In Peace: ‘Fresh Prince’ And ‘Martin’ Actor Passes Away At Age 72

John Wesley, Vietnam War vet and actor on 90s sitcoms such as Fresh Prince and Martin, has passed away at age 72 according to the NYDailyNews.
SEE ALSO: Celebrities Who Died In 2019
Wesley, a Louisiana native, reportedly died in Los Angeles after an extended bout with multiple myeloma as confirmed by his manager Gerry Pass.
Wesley studied classical acting and earned a master degree in fine arts from the University of California in San Diego, he told Ron Brewington on “The Actor’s Choice.”
He served in the army during the Vietnam War and garnered his first credited role playing a cop in a 1963 episode of “My Three Sons.”
SEE ALSO: 40 Greatest Black TV Shows Of All Time
The classically trained actor also played a character named “Dr. Hoover” in a hilariously CLASSIC episode of Fresh Prince that you can watch below.
Wesley told Ron Brewington, host of “The Actor’s Choice”, that comedy had always been a tool he used to break down the barriers he felt white powerbrokers put up against Black actors.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
“That’s been my tactic over the years,” he said. “This is a really tricky place where we’re at now. Because the guys who are the guys who guard the door are still mostly white males with power. And you’ve got to get on their good side to get these jobs.”
SEE ALSO: Will Smith’s Evolution From Fresh Prince To Box Office King (PHOTOS)
It wasn’t just white folks who found Wesley entertaining; we did too and we are appreciative of the talent he shared with us.
Rest in peace, John Wesley.
Remembering The Cast From The Hit TV Show 'Martin' [PHOTOS]
Remembering The Cast From The Hit TV Show 'Martin' [PHOTOS]
1. Martin LawrenceSource: 1 of 27
2. Tisha CampbellSource: 2 of 27
3. Carl Anthony Payne IISource: 3 of 27
4. Tichina ArnoldSource: 4 of 27
5. Thomas Mikal FordSource: 5 of 27
6. Garrett MorrisSource: 6 of 27
7. Jon GriesSource: 7 of 27
8. David Alan GrierSource: 8 of 27
9. Tracy MorganSource: 9 of 27
10. Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Jr.Source: 10 of 27
11. Bentley Kyle EvansSource: 11 of 27
12. LaWanda PageSource: 12 of 27
13. Chris RockSource: 13 of 27
14. Laura HayesSource: 14 of 27
15. Michael ColyarSource: 15 of 27
16. Gary ColemanSource: 16 of 27
17. Kellita SmithSource: 17 of 27
18. Sherman HelmsleySource: 18 of 27
19. James LesureSource: 19 of 27
20. Mark CurrySource: 20 of 27
21. Luis Antonio RamosSource: 21 of 27
22. John AmosSource: 22 of 27
23. Yolanda Whitaker (aka Yo-Yo)Source: 23 of 27
24. Lynn WhitfieldSource: 24 of 27
25. Armelia McQueenSource: 25 of 27
26. Ellia EnglishSource: 26 of 27
27. Tony CoxSource: 27 of 27
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- 74-Year-Old Woman Gives Birth To Twins
- Nah! TLC’s Chilli Reacts To Fan Who Asks If They Look Alike
- Michael Jackson’s Daughter, Paris, Checks 50 Cent Over His Comments About Her Father
Rest In Peace: ‘Fresh Prince’ And ‘Martin’ Actor Passes Away At Age 72 was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com