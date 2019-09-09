Gospel Legend BeBe Winans is returning to music with his first album in 7 years, “Need You.” The album features his baby sister Debbie Winans Lowe along with his new group Korean Soul on the song “Laughter Just Like A Medicine.”

Winans credit a fellow Gospel Legend, Donald Lawrence with connecting him with the singers and now he is managing this amazing Group. Winans is also on the heels of writing a play about his life, “Born For This.” After writing and watching the play, which has since hit Broadway, what did he learn about himself from the outside looking in? Winans explains that and more in the latest episode of “Voices.”

Voices: What Did BeBe Winans Learn About Himself After His Broadway Play? was originally published on praisedc.com

