GRIFF’s Prayer For Christians With Low Self-Esteem [VIDEO]

It’s time to start praying and believing in God’s promises. In today’s prayer, GRIFF sends one up for Christians with low self-esteem. While it’s easy to fall into, GRIFF encourages listeners to put on the armor of God, get into the Word more, and speak life into triumph.
5 Inspirational Songs To Listen To When You're Discouraged
1. Mary Mary- 'Can't Give Up Now'
2. Donnie McClurkin- 'We Fall Down'
3. Marvin Sapp- 'Never Would Have Made It'
4. Maurette Brown Clark- 'It Ain't Over'4 of 5
5. Donald Lawrence - 'The Best Is Yet To Come'5 of 5
