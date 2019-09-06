GRIFF’s Prayer For Christians With Low Self-Esteem [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
09.06.19
It’s time to start praying and believing in God’s promises. In today’s prayer, GRIFF sends one up for Christians with low self-esteem. While it’s easy to fall into, GRIFF encourages listeners to put on the armor of God, get into the Word more, and speak life into triumph. 

