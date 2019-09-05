CLOSE
California Officer Tries To Shoot Unarmed Man, Gun Is Seized & Fired At Her [VIDEO]

In the age of social media, it seems like it’s every day that we see someone killed by police–or even without police present, we see people being shot all across our timelines.

Of all the videos that have we’ve been subjected to over the years, there definitely hasn’t been a story with as many twists as this one.

According to KTLA, officials received a call from a distressed woman stating that she wanted her son removed from their home. While talking to the dispatcher, they lost contact with the woman and around that time, deputy Meagan Forsberg arrived at the scene. As soon as she made contact with the man identified as 21-year-old Ari Young, he became combative and hostile.

Young immediately began bashing the deputy in the head and forcing her to the ground. Once on the ground, her weapon is pulled and discharged. However, Young forcibly removed the gun from Forsberg’s possession and after he obtained the weapon, the deputy began to run and Young discharged the firearm in her direction.

Right as this occurs, other officers arrive and demand he drop the weapon, then open fire on Young. In the video below, you can see the entire altercation with around 12 rounds being fired from the arriving deputies.

There’s still no word on how many times he was shot, but San Bernardino County Sheriff’s confirm his injuries are reportedly non-life threatening. Both Young and Deputy Forsberg were sent to the hospital for injuries.

WARNING: Viewer Discretion Advised

