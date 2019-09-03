GRIFF’s Prayer For High School Reunions

| 09.03.19
GRIFF is celebrating his 30th year since graduating high school and the reunion has him thinking — some things change, some things don’t. But he’s grateful for seeing the day. Press play up top to watch his rundown on the event.

