Coco Gauff lost in a tough third round battle against the defending U.S. Open Champion Naomi Osakaa. The talented Gauff could not match her amazing Wimbledon run. The victory for Naomi Osaka’s means she will advance in her mission to defend her U.S. Open title. After the match Osaka gave Gauff a big hug and asked her if she would share her interview with her on court at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Read the full story in the link below..