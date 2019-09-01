Traffic Stop Turns Into Shooting Spree, 5 Dead

According to Texas police five people were killed and 21 injured in random shootings by a motorist in the area of Odessa, Texas. The shooting took place Saturday. Odessa police Chief Michael Gerke said at a news conference that of the 21 injured people three were law enforcement officers including a state trooper. Gerke said “What a horrific day for Odessa.” He also said the attack happened after the suspect, in a gold Honda, was the subject of a 3:17 p.m. traffic stop in the area. The trooper who stopped the suspect was shot. Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: nbcnews.com

