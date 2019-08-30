CLOSE
National
Hurricane Dorian Strengthens To Category 3 Storm

Powerful Hurricane Irma Slams Into Florida

Hurricane Dorian is quickly growing in strength. According to the National Hurricane Center the hurricane became a Category 3 storm on Friday as it continued to grow in the Atlantic Ocean on a path to the southeastern United States early next week. The center said the storm sustained maximum winds at 115 mph Friday afternoon pushing it to Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale.

The storm potentially could become a dangerous Category 4 over the next several days making Dorian the first Category 4 or higher hurricane to make landfall on Flordia’s east coast since Hurricane Andrew back in 1992 causing 44 deaths.  Read the full story in the link below.

