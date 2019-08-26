TOBYMAC, HILLSONG WORSHIP AND KIRK FRANKLIN SET TO PERFORM AT 50TH ANNUAL GMA DOVE AWARDS

Source: Andrew Rose / Radio One IndyNASHVILLE, Tenn. (August 24, 2019) – The Gospel Music Association (GMA) announced the first round of all-star performers for the historic 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards, set for October 15 at Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena in Nashville. The landmark event will feature performances by CCM standouts TobyMac, Hillsong Worship and gospel artist, Kirk Franklin. In conjunction with performer announcement, GMA recognizes their generous sponsors, Nature’s Nate and Christian Healthcare Ministries.

“At Nature Nate’s Honey Co., we are passionate about stewarding the resources God has entrusted to us. We believe that everyone’s life can be a little sweeter with music and a message of hope,” said Nature Nate’s Honey Co. President and CEO, Nathan Sheets. “Our Honey Gives Hope initiative impacts programs that support music, ministry and community. With that spirit in mind, we are honored to be a Premier Sponsor of the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards.”

In celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the GMA Dove Awards, the Gospel Music Association is thrilled to present an all-new collection of hand-curated experiences for Christian and Gospel Music fans alike. The On-Stage, Behind The Scenes and VIP Treatment Fan Experiences have already sold out. Limited spots are still available for The 50th GMA Dove Awards Red Carpet Fan Experience which gives fans a red carpet photo opportunity as well as special access and VIP perks. Experience this golden celebration like a true VIP with invites to “industry-only” events, once-in-a-lifetime photo opportunities, behind the scenes tours and much more! For complete details, visit www.doveawards.com/fan-experience.

Lauren Daigle leads artist nominations with six, followed by for KING & COUNTRY and Kirk Franklin with five nods each. Top nominated writer/producer Wayne Haun scored 10 nominations. View the full list of nominees here.

The 50th celebration will be a powerful evening of high-energy and unforgettable vocal events paying tribute to 50 years of special appearances and sensational stage highlights over the decades. Performances representing modern Rock, Rap/Hip Hop, Pop/Contemporary, Inspirational, Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, Country, Worship and more will make up an evening praising the rich musical diversity from the past, present and future of Gospel and Christian music. Nominees are determined by GMA’s professional members, and winners will be voted on by the entire GMA membership. For more information or to purchase tickets to the show, visit www.doveawards.com.

