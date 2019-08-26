CLOSE
25 Yr Old Mom Of 7 Killed In Fayetteville

Chakita Jones, 25, of Fayetteville and mother of 7, was identified as the victim of a shooting in Fayetteville on Friday.

Police were called to Danish Drive Friday around 11:23 p.m. for reports of a shooting where they found Jones unresponsive.

Jones was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition and then to UNC Medical Center, where she died from her injuries Saturday evening.

Jones’s sister, Mia Fuller, said Jones was at home with four of her children when gunfire went off.

Fuller said her sister was found clutching one of her children, in an effort to shield the child from gunshots.

Fuller added Jones’ 26th birthday was just four days away.

The youngest of Jones’ children is two-months-old and the oldest is 12-years-old.

The family has set-up a GoFundMe for funeral expenses and money for the children Jones leaves behind.

Read more at source ABC11.com

