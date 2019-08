Five years ago voters approved allocating money to renovate John Chavis Memorial Park park in Raleigh. However, problems with picking a company to do the renovations have left the park empty for years.

Raleigh Parks and Recreation said a groundbreaking celebration for John Chavis Memorial Park is scheduled for Sept. 6.

The renovated park is expected to include a playground, pool, splash pad and area for concerts and festivals.

Source: ABC11.com

