Russell Westbrook Launches Green Tech Program To Teach Youngins’ Digital Work Skills

The LA Conservation Corps announces the launch of Westbrook/Brownstein Green Tech Program (WBGT), a positive initiative developed by a partnership between NBA superstar Russell Westbrook’s Why Not? Foundation and LA philanthropist Chad Brownstein.

The program, for young adults in the area, will provide digital skill training for green tech job opportunities to 500 Corpsmembers in Los Angeles, exposing Corpsmembers to achievable career paths and provide technology related tools and education.

“It means a lot to me to partner with Chad and the LA Conversation Corps on this new project. As a kid who grew up here in LA, I know how important it is to feel supported and empowered by the community. By helping to provide these resources my hope is that the youth will be able to see how bright their future can be and expand the vision of what they think they’re capable of” said Westbrook.

The launch of the Westbrook/Brownstein Green Tech Program took place Monday, August 19, 2019 at 9:30 AM at the LA Conservation Corps’ John Van de Kamp Center, with both Westbrook and Brownstein participating in a tour of the facilities.

