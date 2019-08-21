“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Annual Physicals

Working Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade
| 08.21.19
Dismiss
Nurse with patient signing consent for mammogram

Source: Yellow Dog Productions / Getty

Today Dr. Allen Mask from WRAL-TV joined Melissa to talk about the important questions and screenings we need to ask and have during our annual physicals — Men vs Women.

Listen to the interview as Dr. Mask covers important questions and issues to include for Men vs Women.

WORKING MOM WEDNESDAY PRESENTED BY BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS.

Dr. Allen Mask

2600 New Bern Ave, Raleigh, NC 27610

(919) 231-3131

doctorallenmask@gmail.com

amask@wral.com

raleighurgentcarecenter.com

Professional Experience:

Physician (anesthesiologist and internist).

Awards & Recognition:

Morehead Scholars Selection Committee, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Medicine, the Media and Technology Award, UNC-CH School of Medicine; “The Heart of It Award” from the American Heart Association for broadcast series on heart disease; Hall of Distinction, African-American Cultural Complex; Board of Trustees, St. Augustine’s University, Raleigh; Board of Trustees, Methodist University, Fayetteville; Board of Trustees, Cary Academy, Cary; Board of Advisors, North Carolina Theater, Raleigh; Board of Health Advisors, Elon University, Elon; Board of Advisors, Triangle American Heart Association; Board of Advisors, UNC Lineberger Cancer Center’ State Health Chair, N.C. NAACP State Conference

Education:

Bachelor of Arts in English, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Doctor of Medicine, UNC-CH School of Medicine; Internship and Residency in Internal Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School; Anesthesiology Residency, UNC-CH School of Medicine.

Annual Physicals , Dr. Allen Mask , Melissa's Working mom Wednesdays

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Galveston Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers…
 2 weeks ago
08.07.19
Author And Poet Toni Morrison Dead At 88
 2 weeks ago
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…
 2 weeks ago
08.06.19
Man Finds Frozen Baby In A Box In…
 3 weeks ago
07.31.19
US-ACCIDENT-ALLIGATOR-ANIMAL-DISNEY-TOURISM
Voice of Minnie Mouse Russi Taylor Dies At…
 3 weeks ago
07.30.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 3 weeks ago
07.29.19
Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
 4 weeks ago
07.27.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 4 weeks ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 1 month ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 1 month ago
07.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close