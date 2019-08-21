“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Annual Physicals

Today Dr. Allen Mask from WRAL-TV joined Melissa to talk about the important questions and screenings we need to ask and have during our annual physicals — Men vs Women.

Listen to the interview as Dr. Mask covers important questions and issues to include for Men vs Women.

Dr. Allen Mask

2600 New Bern Ave, Raleigh, NC 27610

(919) 231-3131

doctorallenmask@gmail.com

amask@wral.com

raleighurgentcarecenter.com

Professional Experience:

Physician (anesthesiologist and internist).

Awards & Recognition:

Morehead Scholars Selection Committee, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Medicine, the Media and Technology Award, UNC-CH School of Medicine; “The Heart of It Award” from the American Heart Association for broadcast series on heart disease; Hall of Distinction, African-American Cultural Complex; Board of Trustees, St. Augustine’s University, Raleigh; Board of Trustees, Methodist University, Fayetteville; Board of Trustees, Cary Academy, Cary; Board of Advisors, North Carolina Theater, Raleigh; Board of Health Advisors, Elon University, Elon; Board of Advisors, Triangle American Heart Association; Board of Advisors, UNC Lineberger Cancer Center’ State Health Chair, N.C. NAACP State Conference

Education:

Bachelor of Arts in English, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Doctor of Medicine, UNC-CH School of Medicine; Internship and Residency in Internal Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School; Anesthesiology Residency, UNC-CH School of Medicine.

