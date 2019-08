When you call on God to help you in a situation,

Pay attention to what you are really saying and mean it.

Whatever it takes for you to be FREE, you need to stay, so you can stay FREE!

Don’t Go back to what you were fighting and praying to leave!

Your life may depend on it!

Words from The Belle! was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 10 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: