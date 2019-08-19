RCA INSPIRATION Celebrates 15 Nominations For the 2019 GMA Dove Awards

Nashville, TN (August 14, 2019) – RCA Inspiration celebrates fifteen Dove Award nominations this year, with the full list of nominees just unveiled for the upcoming 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards, taking place in October. Nine artists are nominated, with hit makers Kirk Franklin, Travis Greene, Koryn Hawthorne, Israel Houghton, Le’Andria Johnson, Donald Lawrence, William Murphy, Jason Nelson, and Marvin Sapp hailed in nine categories for their acclaimed releases over the preceding year. Garnering four nods in the top categories of Song of the Year and Gospel Artist of the Year, the remaining eleven Dove Award nominations span all the Gospel categories: Contemporary Gospel Recorded Song of the Year, Traditional Gospel Recorded Song of the Year (with a separate writer’s nod for Franklin), Gospel Worship Recorded Song of the Year, Contemporary Gospel Album of the Year, Traditional Gospel Album of the Year, Gospel Worship Album of the Year, as well as Short Form Video of the Year. Additionally, Franklin received a nod in the category of Contemporary Gospel Album of the Year, as a producer on Tori Kelly’s album, Hiding Place. Each year the Gospel Music Association’s (GMA) Dove Awards are the biggest night, marking a milestone 50th anniversary this year celebrating the excellent artistry and successes across all varieties of Christian and Gospel music in the world, including Pop/Contemporary, Rap/Hip Hop, Traditional and Contemporary Gospel, Spanish Language, Worship, Bluegrass/Country/Roots, and more.

Phil Thornton, SVP and General Manager of RCA Inspiration says: “I am elated to celebrate Kirk, Travis, Koryn, Israel, Le’Andria, Donald, William, Jason, and Marvin’s nominations, and honor the incredible music and inspiration they continue to share, every day, with the world! We are so thankful to the GMA for these honors, and look forward to an unforgettable night at the Dove Awards to ring in their milestone 50th anniversary.”

The full list of RCA Inspiration’s GMA Dove Awards nominations is below. The 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards will be held Tuesday, October 15th, 2019 in Nashville, TN, and air on Sunday, October 20th, 2019 on TBN.

RCA Inspiration 2019 GMA Dove Awards nominations:

SONG OF THE YEAR

Koryn Hawthorne, “Won’t He Do It”

GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul/RCA)

Koryn Hawthorne

Travis Greene

CONTEMPORARY GOSPEL RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR

Kirk Franklin, “Love Theory” (Fo Yo Soul/RCA)

Koryn Hawthorne, “Unstoppable”

TRADITIONAL GOSPEL RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR

Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers, “Deliver Me (This Is My Exodus)” feat. Le’Andria Johnson

Marvin Sapp, “Kind God” (writer: Kirk Franklin)

GOSPEL WORSHIP RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR

William Murphy, “Settle Here”

CONTEMPORARY GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Israel Houghton, Road to DeMaskUs

Jason Nelson, The Answer

Koryn Hawthorne, Unstoppable

TRADITIONAL GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers, Goshen

GOSPEL WORSHIP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

William Murphy, Settle Here

SHORT FORM VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Kirk Franklin, “Love Theory” (Fo Yo Soul/RCA)

