Black Girl Magic: Georgia Teen Wins $30K Scholarship From Google

Recent Arabia Mountain High School graduate, Arantza Peña Popo definitely had some Black Girl Magic with her when she won a $30,000 college scholarship and a $50,000 technology award for her school. Popo was the national winner in the Doodle For Google contest for her entry, “Once You Get It, Give It Back.”

The award winning entry was dedicated to her mother and is featured on Google’s home page through the end of Tuesday. In this entry Popo wrote, “When I grow up, I hope to care for my mom as much as she cared for me my entire life. In my doodle, there is a framed picture of my mother carrying me as a baby (a real picture in my house) and below the picture is me, caring for her when she’s older in the future.”

Popo, who was also valedictorian, also appeared Monday night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The bright young woman will attend the University of Southern California this fall to study graphic design and plans to start a career in sustainable design.

Doodle for Google is an annual contest open to students in grades K-12. Since 2008, students have been invited to create their own Google doodle for the chance to have it featured on Google.com, as well as win some great scholarships and tech packages for their schools.

