Erica Campbell for the most part tries not to let things bother her. A lot of people try to test you on social media by making rude comments, say bad things about you and more.

She mentioned that while scrolling through social media she found a woman talking bad about her.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Erica thought about commenting, but then she told herself, “Imma just let her live her life.”

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

She was happy to pass that test and not let it bother her. Erica encourages us all to do it.

SEE ALSO: Faith Walking: Holy Spirit Is Power [VIDEO]

Don’t chase people that talk about you because it’s not worth it.

Make sure you watch the full “Faith Walking” up top!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Faith Walking: They Tested Me [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com