Nashville, TN (August 12, 2019) – Motown Gospel is honored to announce the official signing of iconic choirmaster Ricky Dillard today. Known for his skillful directing and inimitable presentation marked by high energy, acrobatics and charisma, the 3-time GRAMMY® nominee will record his Motown Gospel debut album, along with his unparalleled choir, New G, live in Chicago on Saturday, September 28, 2019 beginning at 2:00PM at Haven of Rest Missionary Baptist Church on 7925 South Chicago Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60617. Ticket are available for purchase here.

Reflecting on his 31-year career in music, Dillard expresses his enthusiasm and excitement to join the historic label and begin this new chapter:

“I’m so excited to be partnering with such an iconic and progressive label as Motown Gospel for this next chapter and level of my assignment. Throughout my career, I’ve been very fortunate, as I have been associated with many great people and a participant of many great events. Motown is certainly one of the world’s most known brands, and their people are some of the world’s best,” said Ricky Dillard.

“Ricky Dillard’s innovation and energy as a choir arranger and director are unparalleled. We are honored to welcome him into the Motown Gospel Family,” said Monica Coates, Co-executive Director of Motown Gospel.

“The Choirmaster,” as Ricky is famously known, brings a new flavor to Motown Gospel with his fiery directing skills and his ability to captivate and touch souls through his music. It is no mystery why his hit single “Amazing” spent a record-setting 30 weeks at number 1 on the Gospel Airplay charts, or his most recent albums, 10 and Amazing, both debuted at number one on the Billboard Top Gospel Album Chart.

“Choir music is influencing popular culture like never before. We’re thrilled to partner with Ricky Dillard—a dynamic architect of the contemporary choir sound and style,” said EJ Gaines, Co-Executive Director of Motown Gospel.

About Motown Gospel

Motown Gospel is one of the most prominent gospel music companies in the world, boasting over two decades of chart-topping and award-winning artists, albums and songs. A division of Capitol CMG/Universal Music Group, the world’s leading Christian music company and market leader in recorded music, distribution, and music publishing, Motown Gospel’s artist roster has included Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Smokie Norful, Tye Tribbett, Brian Courtney Wilson, Kierra Sheard, The Clark Sisters and more.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Motown Gospel is honored to announce the official signing of iconic choirmaster Ricky Dillard was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 6 hours ago

