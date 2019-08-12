Siler City Restaurant Get Support After Racist Letter

The African American owners of A&I’s Chicken Shack found a hand-delivered, typed letter filled with threats and the N word. The owners posted the letter on social media, pushing back against whoever wrote it and showing that they would not be bullied out of town.

The Siler City community then came out in droves to support the business and on Sunday the business had to close because they ran out of food.

Chatham County Sheriff’s Office even opened an investigation into the letter, saying it may constitute a hate crime. A deputy was posted outside the restaurant to help with security.

source: ABC11.com

