Laid Off Charlotte Dad with MBA Passes Out resumes at Intersection

On Wednesday, a Charlotte man put himself on display in front of hundreds of commuters at a busy Ballantyne intersection. Michael Bridge’s message was simple: he needs a job.

Bridges told local news outlets that he got laid off in June and unfortunately this is his second time being laid off.

He held a sign that reads, laid off, need a job, and take a resume. Bridges has already applied for dozens of jobs, even interviewed, and still nothing.

WSOCTV.com quotes Bridges as saying, “I’m trying not to lose my house to foreclosure. I just want my kids to know that I want a better future for them.”

With Charlotte’s rising cost of living he said it’s nearly impossible to survive off just one income. Bridges could be considered overqualified for many positions thanks to his college degrees and work experience in human resources.

But, he is not picky. “I just applied to be a trash man, because I just need a job. I’ll be out here passing out resumes until somebody can give me a job. I just need an opportunity from somebody. Just one person.”

