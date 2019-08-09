CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

GI Dedicates “Pray and Don’t Worry” to Sheilah Belle “The Belle”

Richmond, VA – August 9, 2019 — It was just two years ago, when Gospel recording artist GI, pushed out their hit song Pray and Don’t Worry and dedicated it to Sheilah Belle “The Belle” who is also featured in the video.  The Belle was battling Breast Cancer at the time, and since the release of the video, has been healed by God.

In case you missed it, here it is again.  Praying that it blesses you as it has blessed many others around the world already!

GI Dedicates “Pray and Don’t Worry” to Sheilah Belle “The Belle” was originally published on praiserichmond.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Galveston Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers…
 3 days ago
08.07.19
Author And Poet Toni Morrison Dead At 88
 4 days ago
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…
 4 days ago
08.06.19
Man Finds Frozen Baby In A Box In…
 1 week ago
07.31.19
US-ACCIDENT-ALLIGATOR-ANIMAL-DISNEY-TOURISM
Voice of Minnie Mouse Russi Taylor Dies At…
 2 weeks ago
07.30.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 2 weeks ago
07.29.19
Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
 2 weeks ago
07.27.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 3 weeks ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 3 weeks ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 4 weeks ago
07.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close