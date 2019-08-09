GI Dedicates “Pray and Don’t Worry” to Sheilah Belle “The Belle”

Richmond, VA – August 9, 2019 — It was just two years ago, when Gospel recording artist GI, pushed out their hit song Pray and Don’t Worry and dedicated it to Sheilah Belle “The Belle” who is also featured in the video. The Belle was battling Breast Cancer at the time, and since the release of the video, has been healed by God.

In case you missed it, here it is again. Praying that it blesses you as it has blessed many others around the world already!

Posted 9 hours ago

