Durham Woman Whose Daughter Sat In Vomit On Plane Is Suing Airline For $55 Million

[caption id="attachment_3054366" align="alignleft" width="363"] Source: Victoria Uwumarogie / @Shamika_Sanders[/caption] Maternity wear where? I was looking for the perfect baby shower dress and at nearly nine months pregnant, options were limited. I decided to check out House Of CB, (if you haven't heard of them, think of it as a luxury Fashion Nova boutique seen worn by celebs like J. Lo, Tami Roman, J. Lo and more). House Of CB offers quality high-end looks for moderate prices. (Under $200). I had been eyeing their extremely popular "Fornarina" dress for months since it's release and after numerous attempts to order it with no avail (it's always out of stock), the brand unveiled the mini version to the midi that can be seen around Instagram, "Ella" in beautiful pastel colors. I woke up one morning and decided to try my luck at ordering it since it too sold out immediately and had to move fast because sizes were limited. That's when I noticed House Of CB had added the size L+. I interpreted L+ as a step closer to a plus size line for House Of CB, since their sizes typically stopped around a very stretchy 8-10. [caption id="attachment_3054368" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: HouseOfCB.com / @HouseOfCB[/caption] But here's where it gets tricky for me ordering clothing online, I'm top heavy and, this time around, way preggo. Will L+ even fit me? If you scroll House Of CB's tagged photos, you'll see women of all sizes and colors in their coveted body con dresses. But none of them are quite shaped like me. The addition of their L+ size was slightly comforting since it meant, with their stretchy material and a some fabric to give, I could potentially fit into it. There happened to be a sale that morning so I caught the dress at the perfect time. It was fate. https://www.instagram.com/p/B0yWyuyBX8-/ Shipping was fast and free and my order came out to $115 (original price was $135). It arrived it pretty pink packaging about three days later. I was immediately impressed by the packaging, a pink box with House Of CB embossed across the top. I don't often spend $100 or more on clothing, but I felt a return on my investment as soon as the I saw the pretty lavender fabric peeking back at me. I finally tried it on later that day and was surprised how well it fit over my quite large baby bump. The built-in bra cups were small, as expected. I didn't expect them to fit more than "good enough," which was exactly the case. Ruching is always form-flattering so it highlighted my curves while hiding some imperfections. I was concerned about the straps holding up my triple D's, but they were sturdy and lasted through a night of decorating and dancing. [caption id="attachment_3054375" align="alignleft" width="319"] Source: Shamika Sanders / @Shamika_Sanders[/caption] The fabric was noticeably better than cheaper dresses I've purchased from other boutiques. My two complaints about the L+ line is that the cups could be bigger especially if it's to accommodate a size 10-12, per their sizing chart. And the ruching didn't stay in place, I was constantly pulling it over my belly all night, which could be because I'm carrying a cantaloupe. The top of the dress was lightly see-through so I had to wear a bra. Otherwise, the fabric was stretchy and accommodating. Shipping was fast. I used a discount code. The dress was gorgeous and stood out. I received non-stop compliments and some who even identified it was from House Of CB, a compliment in itself. So if you're looking to spend a little more on that special dress, try House Of CB. Keep scrolling for these other real women wearing House Of CB.