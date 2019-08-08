CLOSE
Toddler Falls From 2nd Story Balcony In Raleigh

Source: Anslem Rocque / Starr Rocque

Wednesday evening Raleigh police were responding to a call of a toddler who had fallen from a second story balcony at an apartment complex.

investigating after a 16-month-old toddler fell from a second story balcony at an apartment complex.

Officials and first responders got a call around 8:20 p.m. and found a 16 month old toddler conscious, crying and breathing at the Edgewater Apartments on the 7500 block of Cove Point Drive.

He was rushed to WakeMed Hospital for further observation.

Read more at WRAL.com

