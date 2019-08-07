CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Man Accused Of Robbing Raleigh Bank With Alleged Explosive Device

Hands with US - Dollars.

Source: Ulrich Baumgarten / Getty

Police are asking for the public’s assistance finding a man accused of robbing a bank in Raleigh Monday afternoon. The robbery occurred at the SunTrust Bank on MLK Jr. Blvd. The suspect went into the bank and gave the teller a note demanding money, and gave the teller a bag saying it had an explosive device in it.

Call Raleigh Crimestoppers AT (919) 834-HELP OR Visit RALEIGHCRIMESTOPPERS.ORG for text and email reporting options. Crimestoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

Read More:

Mother And Son Sentenced To Life For Murder Of Witness In Robbery Case

Man Accused Of Robbing Raleigh Bank With Alleged Explosive Device was originally published on foxync.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Galveston Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers…
 6 hours ago
08.07.19
Author And Poet Toni Morrison Dead At 88
 1 day ago
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…
 1 day ago
08.06.19
Man Finds Frozen Baby In A Box In…
 7 days ago
07.31.19
US-ACCIDENT-ALLIGATOR-ANIMAL-DISNEY-TOURISM
Voice of Minnie Mouse Russi Taylor Dies At…
 1 week ago
07.30.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 1 week ago
07.29.19
Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
 2 weeks ago
07.27.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 2 weeks ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 3 weeks ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 3 weeks ago
07.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close