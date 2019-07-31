CLOSE
Cardi B Cancels Indianapolis Show Because Of Security Concerns

Tuesday night less than an hour before showtime a Cardi B concert scheduled for Indianapolis was canceled. The artist and her management citied a “security threat” as the reason. Cardi B tweeted later in the evening “Dear Indiana people, I’m so sorry for today,. “I will like to let you know I was at the venue. I was even rehearsing a new move I been excited to do on my show. Unfortunately there was a security threat that is currently under investigation right now. My safety and your safety first.”

Earlier in the day the Indianapolis Police Department emphasized in a statement that the threat was “unverified” and there was no known cause for alarm. The department said in a tweet “This evening, there was a scheduled concert at Bankers Life,”  “We were notified of an unverified threat to the artist and the artist canceled this evening’s concert there is no immediate threat to public safety, this not an active incident. Ongoing investigation.” Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: nbcnews.com

Bankers Life , cardi b , Jerry Smith , ndianapolis Police Department

