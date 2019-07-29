CLOSE
Lamplighter Awards 2019
Make Your 18th Annual Lamplighter Awards Nomination Today

Lamplighter Awards 2019 Nominations

CLICK HERE FOR RULES AND NOMINATION FORM

November 2nd, 2019 Duke Energy Center For Performing Art

Nominate an individual or organizations for a Lamplighter Award that are lighting the path for others through volunteerism and community service for one or more of the following categories:

Lifetime Achievement Award

The Humanitarian Award

The Dr. LeRoy Walker Youth Scholarship Award

The Cathy Hughes Community Business Award

The Youth Outreach Award

The Community Outreach Award

The Health Outreach Award

The Senior Citizen Outreach Award

The Shirley Caesar Music Outreach Award

CLICK HERE FOR RULES AND NOMINATION FORM

 

 

