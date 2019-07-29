Make Your 18th Annual Lamplighter Awards Nomination Today

155 reads Leave a comment
CLICK HERE FOR RULES AND NOMINATION FORM
#2019Lamplighterawards
November 2nd, 2019 Duke Energy Center For Performing Art
Nominate an individual or organizations for a Lamplighter Award that are lighting the path for others through volunteerism and community service for one or more of the following categories:
Lifetime Achievement Award
The Humanitarian Award
The Dr. LeRoy Walker Youth Scholarship Award
The Cathy Hughes Community Business Award
The Youth Outreach Award
The Community Outreach Award
The Health Outreach Award
The Senior Citizen Outreach Award
The Shirley Caesar Music Outreach Award
