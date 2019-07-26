CLOSE
Worldwide Recall Issued For Textured Breast Implants Tied to Rare Cancer

Breast implant

Source: Ausloeser / Getty

A textured breast implant made by Allergan has been recalled over concerns that it could case a rare form of cancer. The move comes after the US Food and Drug Administration requested the manufacturer voluntarily recall the products.

https://twitter.com/US_FDA/status/1154060607148253185

The FDA also announced that it is considering recommendations to change the labeling of breast implants to include a boxed warning indicating health risks, among other possible actions to help share safety information. Women who have the implants should not necessarily remove them, unless experiencing symptoms such as swelling or pain.

For more information, please visit the FDA’s website.

