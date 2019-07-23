Pennsylvania School Threatens Parents To Pay Lunch Debt

…or their kids will to into foster care. Hundreds of letter went to parents last week telling parents of kids from the Wyoming Valley West School District that if lunch debts aren’t paid, their children could go into foster care.

The letter, which was reviewed by CNN, told parents that there have been “multiple letters sent home with your child” and that no payments had been made.

“Your child has been sent to school every day without money and without a breakfast and/or lunch,” the letter read. It also said failure to provide children with food could result in parents being sent to Dependency Court.

“If you are taken to Dependency court, the result may be your child being removed from your home and placed in foster care,” the letter read.

School division says it’s owed more than $22,000. Read more at CNN.com

