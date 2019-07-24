Nicole Murphy claims photos of her lip-locking with Lela Rochon’s husband Antoine Fuqua were just l “friendly” expressions of their “family friendship.” Interesting.
A bikini clad Nicole can be seen kissing Antoine, who was simply wearing a towel, in leaked images of the duo in Italy.
Nicole quickly responded to the images, telling LoveBScott, “Antoine and I are just family friends. I ran into him in Italy and we exchanged a friendly hello and that was it.”
Now that would all make sense if Nicole and Antoine weren’t caught kissing on two separate occasions and not on the lips.
Antoine is married to Waiting To Exhale star Lela Rochon, who seemingly deleted her Instagram page.
In an even more messy twist, Lisa Raye stepped into TheShadeRoom to add fuel to the rumor fire by insinuating Nicole also messed with her man. Whew chile.
What’s tea sis?
Nicole Murphy Caught Lip-Locking With Lela Rochon’s Husband Antoine Fuqua was originally published on hellobeautiful.com