ECU Responds To Negative Feedback From Trump Rally

Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Campaign Rally in Vandalia, Ohio

Source: Ty Wright / Getty

President Donald Trump held a rally on the campus of ECU on Thursday where supporters chanted “send her back” as the President referred to the female Democratic Congresswoman.  This chanted happened after the President suggested she should leave the U.S.

On Friday East Carolina University issued a statement saying that it “does not control, and is not responsible for, the content of speech.”The statement also said that ECU has a diverse campus and encourages civil discourse.

President Trump also said Thursday that he was unhappy with the chant.

He claimed he tried to stop the chant, which came after he recited a litany of complaints about Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who fled to the U.S. as a child with her family from violence-wracked Somalia.

Read more of the ECU statement at ABC11.com

