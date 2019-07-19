CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Anthony Brown Shows Off Dance Skills, Le’Andria Johnson Shares Testimony & More During Get Up! Mornings’ 3rd Anniversary Show [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

2 reads
Leave a comment
Get Up! Mornings Anniversary Concert

Source: Brianna Dowd / Brianna Dowd

The rain didn’t stop the 3 year anniversary celebration of Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell. With an audience full of fans, gospel singers with angelic voices and several pastors took us to church their was no stopping this event.

Jason McGee moved the crowd to their feet with the help of Brooklyn’s own Christian Cultural Center choir, and DJ Toney Tone didn’t stop playing gospel hits in between each set.

 

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Byron Cage kept it going as he took the mic next to continue with praise and worship. Fans sang along as the sun went down and the praises to God went up.

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

As the evening went on Erica Campbell was surprised by Pastor Donnie McClurkin as well as Pastor John Gray. Both weren’t their to preach, but the crowd rooted them to do more than just a general “hello” and “congratulations.”

McClurkin even shared a magical moment with Campbell as they sang one of her hit songs.

Moreover, you know when Anthony Brown touched the stage everyone had to put their dancing shoes on. Him as well as his background singers milly rocked and then gave us those #BlessingsonBlessings steps that some would compare to a gospel electric slide.

 

Lena Byrd, one of the newest artists on My Block, gave an unforgettable performance, but as she walked off Campbell made her get back on to share a special testimony. Campbell said, “Now you know you she wasn’t done.”

SEE ALSO: Donnie McClurkin Surprises Erica Campbell At 3rd Year Radio Anniversary Concert [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Smiles were on everyones faces as Le’Andria Johnson was announced to go on next. Johnson sang her hit “Jesus” and their were several moments where she gave everyone chills.

For the last several years she struggled with substance abuse and went to jail, and during the middle of the song Johnson shared her testimony about how God brought her out and made a way. As she got help to take her shoes off, Johnson showed the crowd her ankle monitor and told everyone that it’s coming off next month.

There was even a part where Bebe Winans, Travis Green and several other artists held on to her as she honored God with several church stomps.

View this post on Instagram

Go innnnn

A post shared by Marquis Jelks (@praisebreaks_commercialbreaks) on

 

Nevertheless as the show continued Campbell gave fans a special performance of her new single and it truly was a beautiful moment.

 

The rain trickled down a bit as Jonathan McReynolds got the crowd to sing “Cycles” with him. He belted out those “eeEee’s” and even shared how it can be utilized in different situations.

 

BeBe Winans was honored and given the key to Brooklyn as well as presented a special montage of his musical journey.

 

Even though the rain came down, fans stuck around with their umbrellas up and still continued to give God the glory. Thank you Lord for giving us 3 years and we look forward to many more!

Get Up! Mornings Anniversary Concert

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell's 3rd Year Anniversary Concert [PHOTOS]

23 photos Launch gallery

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell's 3rd Year Anniversary Concert [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell’s 3rd Year Anniversary Concert [PHOTOS]

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell's 3rd Year Anniversary Concert [PHOTOS]

On July 18, Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell celebrated their 3rd anniversary with a special concert at Wingate Park in Brooklyn where fans got the opportunity to watch some of their favorite gospel artists like Jonathan McReynolds, Le'Andria Johnson, BeBe Winans and many more perform. Check out some photos of everything you missed and see more highlights from the show's third year anniversary celebration below... SEE ALSO: Erica Campbell & GRIFF Surprise BeBe Winans With Key To Brooklyn [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] SEE ALSO: Pastor John Gray Delivers Pop Up Sermon At Get Up! Mornings 3rd Year Anniversary Celebration [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] SEE ALSO: Donnie McClurkin Surprises Erica Campbell At 3rd Year Radio Anniversary Concert [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Anthony Brown Shows Off Dance Skills, Le’Andria Johnson Shares Testimony & More During Get Up! Mornings’ 3rd Anniversary Show [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 5 days ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 5 days ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 7 days ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 1 week ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 2 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 2 weeks ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 3 weeks ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 4 weeks ago
06.24.19
The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On…
 4 weeks ago
06.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close