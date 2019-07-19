The FDA has issued a recall of Pita Pal Foods Hummus products over concerns of listeria. Traces of listeria were found at a manufacturing plant for Pita Pal Foods, causing concern of potential contamination.

The bacteria can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that can lead to death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The infection is most likely to affect pregnant women and their newborns, adults 65 or older and people with weakened immune systems

The recall affects many popular brands, including Lidl, Lantana, Bucee’s and more, along with Pita Pal’s own products. The recall products were made between May 30, 20129 and June 25, 2019. The items were distributed nationwide.

The full list of affected products is available on the FDA’s website.

Read More:

#Snubbed: 10 Black Women Who Deserved Emmy Nominations

FDA Issues Recall of Pita Pal Foods Hummus Products Over Contamination was originally published on foxync.com

Jodi Berry Posted 2 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: