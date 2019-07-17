Trump And Pence Visit NC

President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit and address thousands at ECU, and Vice President Pence to attend Ft. Bragg in Fayetteville.

Trump was scheduled to address thousands inside Smith-Williams Arena at East Carolina University on Wednesday. He’ll arrive while still taking criticism for his tweet urging four Democratic congresswomen of color to return to their countries.

Vice President Mike Pence plans to attend a private fundraiser for 9th Congressional District candidate Dan Bishop in Fayetteville and then speak to Fort Bragg military personnel and guests before joining Trump in Greenville.

Source: WRAL.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: