City Leaders Protect Work Crews During Heat Wave

Today, the temperature will be in the mid-90’s ,but the heat Index will feel like triple digits. The weather will be so intense that Raleigh’s Solid Waste Services have adjusted times when residential solid waste, yard waster and recycling will be picked up. Trash collections will begin at 6:30 a.m., to have alleviate heat related injuries.

According to the city, Raleigh crews are sent out with ample water and ice, but went the heat index reaches 105 degrees, crews working outdoors are pulled from the field to cool off.

Do you know the symptoms of a heat injury?

City Leaders Protect Work Crews During Heat Wave was originally published on foxync.com

