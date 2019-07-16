CLOSE
“Rock The Park” Movie Night For Kids

Empty movie theatre

As part of Durham Parks and Recreation summer series, Rock The Park includes concerts and movies in some of  Durham’s beautiful parks.

These activities are free and open to the public with food vendors on site.

This weekend’s movie will be held at Durham Central Park and will feature the movie Ferdinand (PG) on Saturday, July 20 from 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Durham Central Park is located 501 Foster St, Durham, NC 27701.

Please bring blankets and lawn chairs. No alcohol or smoking allowed.

