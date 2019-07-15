CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

Former Boxing Champ Fatally Hit By Car In Virginia

17 reads
Leave a comment
Boxing for a Cure

Source: Rachel Montoya / Boom92

Former world champion and Olympic gold medalist Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker has died after being hit by a vehicle in Virginia Beach.  He was 55.

CBS affiliate WTVR reports that a driver hit the Virginia native Sunday night around 10:04 at the intersection of Northampton Boulevard and Baker Road, according to police investigating the  crash.

“When officers arrived on scene they located an adult male victim who had been hit by a vehicle,” a Virginia Beach Police spokesperson said. “[Whitaker] succumbed to his injuries on the scene. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene with police.”

Read more at CBSnews.com

 

 

@Melissa Wade , died , Olympic gold medalist boxer , Pernell "Sweet Pea" Whitaker , virginia beach , world champion boxer

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 9 hours ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 9 hours ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 2 days ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 3 days ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 1 week ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 2 weeks ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 2 weeks ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 3 weeks ago
06.24.19
The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On…
 4 weeks ago
06.20.19
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested In Chicago
 4 weeks ago
06.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close