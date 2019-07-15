Former Boxing Champ Fatally Hit By Car In Virginia

Former world champion and Olympic gold medalist Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker has died after being hit by a vehicle in Virginia Beach. He was 55.

CBS affiliate WTVR reports that a driver hit the Virginia native Sunday night around 10:04 at the intersection of Northampton Boulevard and Baker Road, according to police investigating the crash.

“When officers arrived on scene they located an adult male victim who had been hit by a vehicle,” a Virginia Beach Police spokesperson said. “[Whitaker] succumbed to his injuries on the scene. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene with police.”

Read more at CBSnews.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: