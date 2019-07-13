Obama Congratulates Inmate He Freed, Who Made The Deans List

We didn’t need another reason to miss Barack Obama, but that didn’t stop him from giving us one. Back in 2016, former President Barack Obama granted Danielle Metz clemency.

According to reports, while out of prison, she made the dean’s list in college and wished she could thank Obama for his help. This week, Obama wrote her a letter, wishing Metz all the best.

“I am so proud of you, and am confident that your example will have a positive impact for others who are looking for a second chance,” Obama wrote to Metz. “Tell your children I say hello, and know that I’m rooting for all of you.”

Metz was arrested in 1993 for drug offenses related to her husband’s cocaine trafficking ring. At 26, she was sentenced to three life sentences plus another 20 years, according to USA TODAY.

