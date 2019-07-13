CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

Obama Congratulates Inmate He Freed, Who Made The Deans List

0 reads
Leave a comment

We didn’t need another reason to miss Barack Obama, but that didn’t stop him from giving us one. Back in 2016, former President Barack Obama granted Danielle Metz clemency.

According to reports, while out of prison, she made the dean’s list in college and wished she could thank Obama for his help.  This week, Obama wrote her a letter, wishing Metz all the best.

“I am so proud of you, and am confident that your example will have a positive impact for others who are looking for a second chance,” Obama wrote to Metz. “Tell your children I say hello, and know that I’m rooting for all of you.”

Metz was arrested in 1993 for drug offenses related to her husband’s cocaine trafficking ring. At 26, she was sentenced to three life sentences plus another 20 years, according to USA TODAY.

Click here for more information

Obama; Barack; Inmate; DeansList; Free; Congratulate; Letter;

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 3 hours ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 1 day ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 7 days ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 1 week ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 2 weeks ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 3 weeks ago
06.24.19
The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On…
 3 weeks ago
06.20.19
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested In Chicago
 4 weeks ago
06.18.19
Toronto Raptors President/GM Masai Ujiri Reportedly Involved In…
 4 weeks ago
06.14.19
Elle Varner Reveals How Church & Therapy Helped…
 1 month ago
06.13.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close