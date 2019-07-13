It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals And Freebies

National French Fry Day is on Saturday, July 13 and a number of local restaurants are offering freebies and deals on fries …. Here a list.

Source: WRAL.com

Burger 21

On Saturday, July 13, Burger 21 is offering Limited Edition Buffalo Ranch Fries in honor of National French Fry Day. See the details on their website.

BurgerFi

On Saturday, July 13, Raleigh and Cary BurgerFi locations are offering customers an order of regular hand-cut fries for only $1 all day long. The deal is valid from open to close on 7/13/19. You will need to mention the offer at the counter in order to redeem. Valid in-store only at participating locations. Not valid with online, phone, in-app or delivery orders.

Checkers

Get a free order of fries when you sign up for e-mails. There is a location in Smithfield, NC. See the details on Checkers.com.

Hardee’s

Sign up for their e-mail newsletter and get a coupon for a free small fry and small beverage with the purchase or a 1/3 lb. Thickburger. See the details on the Hardees website.

IHOP

Enjoy unlimited fries when you order the Classic Steakburger for $6.99. Valid for dine in only, for a limited time only. See the details on their website.

McDonald’s

Get a free medium order of fries with a $1 purchase every Friday when you show the coupon on their mobile app. Through 7/21/19, get a Small Fries or Hash Browns for $1 with the coupon in the McDonald’s app. They will also be offering a special deal on 7/13 if you order from Uber Eats. You’ll be able to see the offer in the app on Saturday.

PDQ

Enter to win free fries for a year on 7/13/19 through their Instagram page. See the details at the PDQ website.

Penn Station East Coast Subs

Penn Station East Coast Subs is offering a FREE small order of Fresh-Cut Fries with any sub purchase on Saturday, 7/13! There is no coupon or reward needed. You just have to mention the Free Fry Day offer when you order. One per customer per order. The Online Ordering code is FRIES.

Red Robin

Get Bottomless Steak Fries when you order one of their participating burgers for $6.99 each. See the details on the Red Robin website.

Sheetz

Score a FREE bag of Made•To•Order® Fryz when you order through the Sheetz App! Limit of 1 per person. No purchase is required to get this freebie. Sheetz sent out an e-mail about the offer to rewards members on 7/12/19.

Sonny’s BBQ

Get all you can eat fries on July 13 when you purchase fries as a Sidekick. Dine-in only. There are a few locations in and around Charlotte. See the details on their Facebook page.

Wingstop

Get a free order of fries when you sign up for The Club rewards program. See the details at the Wingstop website.

