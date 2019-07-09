Cheat Code! Kohl’s Will Now Ship Your Amazon Returns Even If You Don’t Have A Box!

Online shopping is easy. Returns are harder. But Kohl’s is trying to simplify things!

Starting today, you will be able to take your Amazon returns to a Kohl’s store and they will be packed up and shipped back for free!

