CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Announces Battle With Prostate Cancer

8 reads
Leave a comment
Senior Games Celebration Of Athletes

Source: Bob Levey / Getty

Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell of Windsor Village United Methodist Church, also known as the Kingdom Builders’ Center in Southwest Houston has revealed he’s been diagnosed with stage one prostate cancer.

Caldwell said that his prognosis is good in a message shared on Facebook. “Go to the doctor. Get your check ups — mammogram, pap smear, prostate check,” he said. “There’s no need in dying unnecessarily.”

He wanted to get the message out about his health before it “got out” in the streets.

We’ll continue to pray for Pastor Caldwell as he undergoes treatment and hope he comes out cancer free.

 

Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Announces Battle With Prostate Cancer was originally published on praisehouston.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 3 days ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 6 days ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 1 week ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 2 weeks ago
06.24.19
The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On…
 3 weeks ago
06.20.19
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested In Chicago
 3 weeks ago
06.18.19
Toronto Raptors President/GM Masai Ujiri Reportedly Involved In…
 4 weeks ago
06.14.19
Elle Varner Reveals How Church & Therapy Helped…
 4 weeks ago
06.13.19
Ex-Minister Sentenced To 10 Years For Stealing $800,000…
 4 weeks ago
06.11.19
Black Music Month: Gospel Artists On The Rise
 1 month ago
06.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close