CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

One Dead In High Speed Chase With NC Trooper

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

In 911 call, off-duty cop in fatal Chicago shooting asks for back-up ëbefore someone gets shotí

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

Monday afternoon a high-speed chase took place in Johnston County. During the chase, shots were exchanged between the North Carolina State Trooper and the suspect.

Celebrities React To The Death Of Philando Castile, Who Was Shot & Killed By Police
13 photos

According to WRAL.COM , the chase ended in a crash on U.S. Business 70. The suspect stole a wrecker from Paul Auto Sales lot. The suspect has been reported dead at the scene of the crash.

North Carolina Department of Transportation reports that US 70 Business will reopen after 6:30pm.

NOW TRENDING ON THELIGHTNC.COM

Two 15-Year Old Boys Charged With Shooting 17-Year-Old In Sanford

Pastor Of The Month: July

Michelle Williams Is Getting Back To Her First Love, God

Stay Informed On Your Favorite Artists, Community Events, & More By Signing Up For Our Newsletter!

Text “Light NC” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

Johnston County , NC , nc trooper , North Carolina

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 1 week ago
06.24.19
The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On…
 2 weeks ago
06.20.19
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested In Chicago
 2 weeks ago
06.18.19
Toronto Raptors President/GM Masai Ujiri Reportedly Involved In…
 2 weeks ago
06.14.19
Elle Varner Reveals How Church & Therapy Helped…
 3 weeks ago
06.13.19
Ex-Minister Sentenced To 10 Years For Stealing $800,000…
 3 weeks ago
06.11.19
Black Music Month: Gospel Artists On The Rise
 4 weeks ago
06.06.19
Texas Teacher Fired Over Tweets Asking Trump To…
 4 weeks ago
06.06.19
Prince George’s County Couple Found Dead At Dominican…
 4 weeks ago
06.04.19
White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An Ape…
 4 weeks ago
06.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close