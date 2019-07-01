One Dead In High Speed Chase With NC Trooper

0 reads Leave a comment
Monday afternoon a high-speed chase took place in Johnston County. During the chase, shots were exchanged between the North Carolina State Trooper and the suspect.
According to WRAL.COM , the chase ended in a crash on U.S. Business 70. The suspect stole a wrecker from Paul Auto Sales lot. The suspect has been reported dead at the scene of the crash.Follow @TheLightNC
North Carolina Department of Transportation reports that US 70 Business will reopen after 6:30pm.
