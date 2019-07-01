Two 15-Year Old Boys Charged With Shooting 17-Year-Old In Sanford

Two 15-year-old males have been taken into custody in connection with the shooting of a 17-year-old in Sanford on last night. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the area of Seventh and McIver streets. Police said a 17-year-old was found in the area suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was flown to Duke University Hospital for treatment.

The two 15-year-old boys were taken into custody by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety Juvenile Justice Section. The two were charged on juvenile petitions with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

SOURCE: abc11.com

