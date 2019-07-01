CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Two 15-Year Old Boys Charged With Shooting 17-Year-Old In Sanford

5 reads
Leave a comment
Hand holding gun, close-up

Source: David De Lossy / Getty

Two 15-year-old males have been taken into custody in connection with the shooting of a 17-year-old in Sanford on last night. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the area of Seventh and McIver streets. Police said a 17-year-old was found in the area suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was flown to Duke University Hospital for treatment.

The two 15-year-old boys were taken into custody by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety Juvenile Justice Section. The two were charged on juvenile petitions with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

SOURCE: abc11.com

Jerry Smith , Two 15-Year Old Boys Charged With Shooting 17-Year-Old In Sanford

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 1 week ago
06.24.19
The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On…
 2 weeks ago
06.20.19
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested In Chicago
 2 weeks ago
06.18.19
Toronto Raptors President/GM Masai Ujiri Reportedly Involved In…
 2 weeks ago
06.14.19
Elle Varner Reveals How Church & Therapy Helped…
 3 weeks ago
06.13.19
Ex-Minister Sentenced To 10 Years For Stealing $800,000…
 3 weeks ago
06.11.19
Black Music Month: Gospel Artists On The Rise
 4 weeks ago
06.06.19
Texas Teacher Fired Over Tweets Asking Trump To…
 4 weeks ago
06.06.19
Prince George’s County Couple Found Dead At Dominican…
 4 weeks ago
06.04.19
White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An Ape…
 4 weeks ago
06.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close