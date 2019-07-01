CLOSE
Watch The Walls Group Play Song Association Singing TLC, Tye Tribbett, Tasha Cobbs & More [VIDEO]

The Walls Group - Fit Family Fun Day

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

You know The Walls Group love a little gospel run (or sixteen). The Houston based group joined YouTube sensation Terrell for the latest episode of his wildly popular channel for a little game of Song Association.

The two-part episode finds The Walls Group not only covering their old songs such as “Yes” but also “Love” by Keyshia Cole, Tye Tribbett‘s “Better”, Brian Courtney Wilson‘s “A Great Work,” TLC‘s “No Scrubs” and more!

Throughout the interview, the Walls Group explain why they believe in God, how life moments brought them closer to the word and their faith and also play a fun game of which sibling would pass a hard math test and which one is more likely to run into a pole because their head was all in their phone!

Watch both parts below!

