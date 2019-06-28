CLOSE
Get Up Erica
Kirk Franklin Debuts Live Performance Video For “F.A.V.O.R.” With VEVO

Praise Celebration 2018

Source: W.Wade/WENN / WENN

Kirk Franklin gathered his team in a small room in New York City only stocked with lights, sitting stools, mics and a piano he played to put on a live performance of “F.A.V.O.R.,” a track off his recent album titled Long Live Love. 

The raw video recorded in VEVO’s studio speaks to life even in the midst of what feels like the end because of “never-ending God-given favor.” Watch:

 

Kirk Franklin Debuts Live Performance Video For “F.A.V.O.R.” With VEVO was originally published on getuperica.com

