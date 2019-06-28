0 reads Leave a comment
Kirk Franklin gathered his team in a small room in New York City only stocked with lights, sitting stools, mics and a piano he played to put on a live performance of “F.A.V.O.R.,” a track off his recent album titled Long Live Love.
Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
The raw video recorded in VEVO’s studio speaks to life even in the midst of what feels like the end because of “never-ending God-given favor.” Watch:
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Then & Now: The Evolution Of Kirk Franklin [PHOTOS]
6 photos Launch gallery
Then & Now: The Evolution Of Kirk Franklin [PHOTOS]
1.Source: 1 of 6
2.Source: 2 of 6
3.Source: 3 of 6
4.Source: 4 of 6
5.Source: 5 of 6
6.Source: 6 of 6
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Watch: Tasha Cobbs Leonard NPR Tiny Desk Concert [VIDEO]
- Todd & Kenyetta Dulaney Purchase Their First Home [PHOTOS]
- Mike Epps Weds Kyra Robinson In Star-Studded Ceremony [PHOTOS & VIDEO]
Kirk Franklin Debuts Live Performance Video For “F.A.V.O.R.” With VEVO was originally published on getuperica.com
comments – add yours