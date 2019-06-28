Plane Crashes Into Hope Mills Home

Two people are dead and another is injured following a plane crash Thursday night. The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. near US 301 south.

According to State Highway Patrol, a single-engine civilian plane crashed into a home on Pasadena Avenue.

The pilot and one occupant of the home were killed; they were pronounced dead on scene.

Another person in the home was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with serious injuries.

Source: ABC11.com

