Wendy Williams’ Son Kevin Hunter Jr. Pleads Not Guilty To Punching Father In Assault Case [VIDEO]

Wendy Williams makes her broadway debut in 'Chicago'

Source: Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com / WENN

Kevin Hunter Jr. appeared in a New Jersey courtroom on Tuesday morning backed by his parents, talk show host Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter.

According to TMZ, although Kevin Jr. was alone in the courtroom, his parents opted to wait in a car outside at the urging that the hearing would be brief.

The 18-year-old pleaded not guilty in his assault case, stemming from a May 2019 incident where Kevin Jr. and his father got into a heated altercation in parking lot of a grocery store near their family home in Jersey. The fight was reportedly over Hunter’s insistence that Williams was forging a rift between him and his son in the midst of Kevin’s cheating allegations and subsequent divorce proceedings. Hunter allegedly placed his son in a headlock while Kevin Jr. fought back, punching his father in the face.

The younger was arrested and charged with assault, but Hunter has refused to press charges against his own child. “I love my son very much and I will not be pursuing this matter legally,” Hunter said in a statement to TMZ. “Things are not always how they appear.” However, state prosecutors still decided to move forward with proceedings.

Kevin Jr.’s attorney, Ray Hamlin, told TMZ he expects the case will be resolved soon, especially since Hunter has declined to press charges. The teen reportedly may qualify for a conditional dismissal program for first time offenders, which would clear his name of all charges as long as he refrains from arrest.

Family ties were strained over the last five months after Williams announced she was checking into a rehab facility, while still filming the Wendy Williams Show in New York City. But Williams and her husband could not dodge the cheating rumors and accusations, which alleged Hunter had been carrying on a years long relationship, which produced a child earlier this year. In April, Williams filed for divorce after 20 years of marriage.

It’s apparent that Williams and Hunter are trying to remain cordial and united for the sake of their son even in the midst of all the trials they faced this past year.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com

The BET Awards was full of great honors, tributes, fashion and more, but you already know what we loved most: seeing the hosts of the upcoming season of BET's Sunday Best perform together. Erica Campbell, Kirk Franklin, Jonathan McReynolds and Kelly Price took the show to church last night. In case you missed it: https://youtu.be/sWrb5nyKltU   See photos from their appearance the 2019 BET Awards below... RELATED: BET's 'Sunday Best' To Return To Television! RELATED: Where Are They Now: “Sunday Best” Contestants

