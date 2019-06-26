CLOSE
Puppy Scam In The Triangle

Yorkshire terrier puppy lying on bedcover

Source: Clarissa Leahy / Getty

 

Suspected thieves who may have ties to the Triangle appear to be preying on the heartstrings of consumers looking to add puppies to their families.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is issuing alerts about a company called Galaxy Dachshund and complaints about Home Breed Poodles.

Galaxy Dachshund website lists a phone number with a local area code.

One customer said a person communicating with her asked for payment to Durham via wire transfer.

A woman said she wired $500 but then was told she needed to send an additional $1,275 to rent a crate to ship the puppy.

Home Breed Poodles is a company that claimed to have a Wake Forest address. Officials said a consumer who paid for two puppies but never received them, tried to call for a refund and the number was disconnected.

When Troubleshooter Diane Wilson tried to check the company’s website, she found it was no longer active.

Read more at ABC11.com

Galaxy Dachshund , Home Breed Poodles , Triangle Puppy Scam




