Imagine being stuck on an elevator for 32 minutes. That’s exactly what happened to GRIFF and it was pretty funny.
GRIFF mentioned that he went into the elevator first and his daughter was right behind him, but the doors slammed in her face.
Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
There was a little crack of the doors open and he could see his daughter smile and kind of hold back laughter. GRIFF even had a neighbor come out to see if he was fixing the elevator not realizing someone was stuck in it.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
GRIFF even reached out to TJ during this time, but she didn’t answer the call.
SEE ALSO: Mr. Griffin: Learn, Listen And Lead In Your Career [VIDEO]
While stuck in the elevator GRIFF couldn’t help but think about his life.
Make sure you listen to the full prayer up top!
See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!
See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!
1. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 1 of 10
2. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 2 of 10
3. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 3 of 10
4. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 4 of 10
5. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 5 of 10
6. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 6 of 10
7. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 7 of 10
8. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 8 of 10
9. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 9 of 10
10. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 10 of 10
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- John Singleton’s Ex Blasts BET For Not Honoring Him Properly At Award Show
- Tyler Perry Is Bringing A White House Drama To BET
- BET’s New ‘Sunday Best’ Judges Revealed [VIDEO]
- Marvin Sapp Stepping Down From Church In Michigan To Lead Texas Church
GRIFF’s Prayer: Stuck On The Elevator [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com